A 35-year-old saleswoman, Olanrewaju Biola, on Thursday, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing N40,000, belonging to her customer.

Biola, who is of no fixed address, is facing one- count charge of stealing before the court.

The prosecutor, Insp Samson Rosemary, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 23 at about 2 p.m. at Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, Ogun.

Rosemary alleged that the accused, being a saleswoman, was directed by the complainant to assist him to send the money to a relative.

“Instead of the defendant sending the money as instructed by the complainant, she converted the money to her personal use,” she said.

According to Rosemary, the offence contravenes Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs B. S. Abdulsalam, thereafter, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

The court adjourned the case to Nov. 8 for further hearing.