Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that he developed critical road infrastructure across different parts of the state because he is committed to safety on Rivers roads.

Speaking during the launch of the 2019 “Ember” months campaign by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday, Governor Wike said that Rivers roads were designed to ensure that motorists ply on standard routes.





Represented by the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, the Rivers State Governor urged motorists to respect rules of driving and the relevant road signs.



He said: “For the state , Our state governor has actually done what he is supposed to do as a governor to build infrastructure that will make people drive home safely. The Rivers State Governor has built roads that will improve Safety.



” Most of Rivers roads create the critical pathways that will enable people to drive home safely and see their families.”



Governor Wike said that he is developing more road infrastructure to ease traffic flow and enhance safety on the roads.



“I am sure you’re all aware that the next 16months we will see three new flyovers being constructed by the administration of Governor Wike Work has started on the bridges”, he said.

Governor Wike said most accidents occur because Road users drive carelessly and refuse to respect road signs.

He said: “I am sure for the theme of this year’s campaign:” Road safety is the state of mind, Road Traffic Crash is an Absence of mind, Stay Alert, Stay Alive ” couldn’t have come at a better time. The period we popularly call ‘Ember months ‘ The period even in the religious circles, they say some of the deaths are because the Satanic worlds are taking their Satanic accounts and they need to balance their blood bank .



These are some of the things that actually put our people on the wrong pedestal and that is why there is the level of deaths that are recorded . “

Nigeria will soon achieve non-oil export-oriented economy – minister



He added that some accidents occur in different locations due to drug abuse by motorists.

The Governor said that the Ember Campaign is a signal for Rivers motorists to respect road signs and warnings.

He added that some accidents occur in different locations due to drug abuse by motorists.

The Governor said that the Ember Campaign is a signal for Rivers motorists to respect road signs and warnings.