

Some National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), members posted to Plateau State to serve for the mandatory one year service, have expressed fear of the hitherto herdsmen attacks that has bedeviled the State.



The corps members spoke on Thursday, at the swearing in ceremony of the 2019 ‘Batch C Stream 1’ NYSC members deployed to Plateau, held at the permanent orientation camp in Mangu local government area.

Eidul-Mawlid: FG declares Monday 11, as public holiday



They said, “We have heard a lot of disturbing stories about series of herdsmen attacks and we pray that throughout our one year service, such unfortunate incidence will not occur.

“We are relying on the assurance given to us by the State government that our security is guaranteed and we have also observed that the State is witnessing relative peace”, one of the Corp member simply identified as Segun said.

However, Governor Simon Lalong has assured the Corps members of their safety and charged them to be good ambassadors in a State that is the home of peace and tourism.

Represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports Hon. Victor Lapang, Lalong said, “Be assured that your security and well-being is a top priority of government and the good people of the State.

“Plateau people are peaceful and receptive in nature, hence they will continually ensure that as youths, you have an enabling environment to maximize potentials in keeping with the ideals of the NYSC scheme by providing the needed support that will improve the scheme’s capacity to deliver on its mandate”.

On her part, the Plateau State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Caroline Embu, said security in and around the camp and the State at large is water tight, reassuring corps members of government commitment in ensuring their safety.

“Let me at this point reassure you that government and the good people of the Plateau are very warm and accommodating. I also wish to assure you that the State has put in place necessary measures to ensure your safety, welfare and general well-being during the service year”, Embu said.

Our correspondent reports that a total number of 2115 corps members were registered at the 2019 ‘Batch C Stream 1’ comprising of 1079 females and 1036 males.