Gov. David Umahi has assured the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members of adequate security in all parts of Ebonyi state while discharging their primary assignments.

Umahi gave the assurance on Thursday at Afikpo, at the swearing-in of the 2019 batch ‘C’ stream one corps members, stating that such adequate security would make their stay in the state fulfilling.



The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Charles Akpuenika, assured that Ebonyi people, being peaceful, accommodating and friendly, would make the corps members feel at home.

“The state government will continue to articulate and implement programmes aimed at making our youth central to the execution of our developmental agenda.



“The government is highly committed to ensuring effectiveness and success of the orientation course being a critical aspect of the service year,” he said.



He charged the corps members to comport themselves commendably and manifest dedication, selflessness and patriotism in the discharge of their assignments.



“You should be guided that you are not only ambassadors of the NYSC but also representing your family and the Nigerian youth,” he said.



He commended the Federal Government (FG) for focusing the scheme towards the vision of its founding fathers by ensuring that corps members contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country.



“The NYSC has grown to be an effective vehicle for national unity and integration with focus on youth mobilisation for the development of the nation,” he said.



The NYSC Ebonyi Coordinator, Mrs Ann Ibe, said that 1,922 prospective corps members deployed to the state had reported and been registered.



Out of the registered number 975 are male while 947 are female.



“The prospective corps members have come from various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with different socio-economic, religious and cultural backgrounds which portray the beauty and strength of our nation’s unity in diversity.

“I wish to report that since the arrival of the corps members to camp, they have shown a great sense of discipline, diligence, humility and enthusiasm to excel, a character that portrays them as true patriots,” she said.



She noted that camp life is regimented with course content which includes: Para military drills, meditation, physical training, skills acquisition, sports, among others.



“I charge the corps members to take seriously, the 10-day intensive training on skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development in camp.



“This is intended to help build their capacities and raise their self confidence for job creation and empowerment,” she said.



Mr Francis Alabi, a corps member from Osun, said that he would familarise with the culture and attitudes of his area of primary assignment to effectively discharge his duties.



According to reports the oath of service was administered to the corps members by Ebonyi Chief Judge, Justice Anselm Nwigwe, represented by Justice Benson Ogbu.