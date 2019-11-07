A twitter user who is the CEO of iBSmartify, Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, has on Tuesday, written an open letter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying he is open for questioning.

Sewanu, who released this open letter on twitter, expressed his desire to use his business model to eradicate poverty in Nigeria in the next 6-9 month.

He wrote, ” Dear @officialEFCC I have an intention as the CEO of iBSmartify to eradicate poverty in Nigeria in the next 6-9 month with our Nigeria to the World blockchain (iBLedger) This is my official #LetterToEfcc that this is not scam and I am open for questioning. ”

Find below the tweet and the letter