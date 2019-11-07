Organisers of the yearly match up challenge have opened entry for the 3rd edition of the event slated for December 2, at the Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island.

An initiative of 234finance.com, The Mentor Matchup Challenge is poised to bridge the practical knowledge gap between successful entrepreneurs and the young generations of entrepreneurs.

The event which features panel discussions, networking opportunities which gives attendees platform to discuss niggling business challenges with mentors will also give entrepreneurs opportunity to pitch their businesses to investors in attendance and win seed funding of up to $20,000.

Sharing her experience from the second edition of the impactful event, Favour Olugu, founder of Ekete lifestyle, disclosed that one of the most important things that came with winning was access to seasoned business people who have been pivotal in her business success.

She said: “With the $2500, I was able to extend my business line and moved production from my house to a factory space”.

It is pertinent to note that this year’s edition of the event whose objectives is equipping young entrepreneurs with presentation skills, aiding critical thinking skills as well as business focus amongst others will see applicants who are interested to be part of the challenge to share a one minute video pitch on the mentor challenge Instagram page.