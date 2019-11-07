A supervisor, Mark Bassey, who allegedly stole 3,000 dollars(about N1.1 million) from a hotel guest, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court .

The police charged Bassey, who lives in Ajah, Lagos with theft.

READ ALSO: Court to hear Faisal Maina’s bail application Thursday



The prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okey, told the court that the offence was committed on Oct. 5 at H21 Apartment and lounge, located at 21, Madueke St.,Lekki Phase I, Lagos

Okey alleged that the defendant stole the money belonging to Mrs Bettina Ossai, who just returned from abroad.

NAN reports that the alleged offence violates Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, (Revised).

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Akinde admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for mention.