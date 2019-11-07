Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has charged Nigerians to always spread the light of their progress and achievements to extinguish darkness in the world.

She gave the charge on Thursday at a distinguished personality lecture held at Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor’s wife delivered a lecture entitled ‘Spread Your Light’ at the event.She admonished Nigerians, particularly youths, to take the bull by the horn and do something to make their desires come to pass.

Ajimobi narrated how she grew through life, career and business, saying she had been involved in giving back to the community as a passion since she started earning income in the late 1970s.

“There has been a decline in the society in the past few decades. Things are not the way they used to be.“I am, however, convinced that if we all get our promises right and understand that we can change our world by being different and transmitting that difference to all those around us, things will begin to change one person at a time.

“My charge to you all today is that you should also be the light in your world; rather than sitting back and watching social injustice and global tragedies unfold, translate your feeling of sympathy into action,” she said.

Ajimobi called on Nigerians to look for opportunities to embark on community projects to address issues within their specific communities.

The former governor’s wife said such contributions could be as simple as donating a portion of their income or profit to a cause.

“You may take it further by creating jobs within a community you care about. You can decide to host workshops or hold empowerment programmes and people development initiatives to teach skills.

“Whenever you get the opportunity, you can also lend your voice to advocating for diversity and inclusion on behalf of underrepresented groups,” she said.

Ajimobi said that relationships were hinged on the value a person had to offer, and the greater the value, the more people treasure relationships with individuals.

“More than creating enabling environment, I want to charge us who are here today to take our responsibility to our world a step further by reaching out to the less privileged in our immediate environment.

“We must learn to assist friends who are going through a rough patch. We must also lift up members of our immediate and extended families by giving them fish when they are hungry and teaching them how to fish.

“A candle doesn’t lose its illumination by lighting another candle. It burns brighter, creates more light and pursues darkness from its part of the world,” she said.

Earlier, Prof. Dapo Asaju, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, appreciated Ajimobi for accepting to come and share her experience with the students.

He said that those who had succeeded in life, governance and in business must tell their stories.“A word to hear from Ajimobi may be the key to another person’s success story,” he said.

Asaju appreciated her for contributing to the development of the institution and for instituting a scholarship to 10 indigent students of the institution.

He also thanked the husband for supporting the institution with an amount of money which he said was used to begin the Ajayi Crowther University College.

NAN reports that the event also featured the inauguration of the institution’s ultra modern cafeteria by Mrs. Ajimobi.Some former political appointees in the past Ajimobi-led admimistration in the state were present at the event.