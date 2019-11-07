The Sexual Assault Center of Gambo Sawaba Hospital, Zaria, is currently treating two boys aged six and 15, who were sexually assaulted in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Hajiya Amina Umar-Faruq, the center manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the six-year-old boy was brought to the centre by his father for medical intervention.

She said that the boy was brought to the centre for treatment after it was discovered that the 15-year-old had been sexually violating him.

“After our investigation, we found out that the boy’s anus had been penetrated; he is currently undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation.

” The perpetrator was also brought to us by the police and he confessed to have been sexually abused too by someone which he couldn’t name; he is also currently receiving treatment”, she said.

Umar-Faruq added that the matter was under investigation by the police.

On his part, the victim’s father said that his child’s primary school teacher notified him of the development.

“They said the boy always returns to class late from break and when asked where he had been, he would reply that he went to meet the abuser (suspect).

” When they continued to question him, he told them that the abuser had asked him to remove his trousers and then had sex with him”, he said.

NAN reports that the centre has recorded 88 cases of sexual assault between February and October 2019.