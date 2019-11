Jack Patrick Dorsey an American computer programmer and Internet entrepreneur who is the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, and the founder and CEO of Square, a mobile payments company has arrived Nigeria

So grateful to finally be in Nigeria 🇳🇬 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 7, 2019

Jack on his Twitter handle said it So grateful to finally be in Nigeria

Jack had tweeted that he will be visiting Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa last month.