Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state to see their posting to the state as a design of Almighty God and urged them to it seriously.

Obaseki, who was represented by Mr Damian Lawani, the state Commissioner for Youths, gave the advice on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 “Batch C” stream I corps members at their orientation camp at Okada, Ovia North East Local Government area of the state.

“The orientation course will certainly prepare you for the onerous challenges ahead of you. So, I urged you to take it seriously and prepare to make sacrifice that national service demands from you.

“This scheme has contributed immensely to the development of rural areas through various community development projects embarked on by your predecessors.

“I expect you to reciprocate these gestures by joining hands with state government in the developmental strides that is on course.

“I want you all to be actively involved in the fight against human trafficking, economic crimes, drugs trafficking and other social vices.

“I urged you to take seriously the different entrepreneurship training, series of lectures, physical exercises and social activities organised by the scheme. I charge you to take these activities seriously in order to equip yourselves.

“I also urged you to use this opportunity to make new friends, have a better understanding of Nigeria and the state, and devote time for self reflection on your plans for the future,” he said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Adebayo Ojo, while presenting the 1,835 duly registered corps members, said that the corps members would go through physical training, drills and skill acquisition and entrepreneurship training.

Ojo said that the training and other activities were meant to toughen the corps members physically and empower them mentally in preparation for the arduous, but rewarding task of nation building.