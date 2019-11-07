

, says prosecution

Prosecution counsel in the ongoing trial of the Convener #RevolutionNow protest, Omoleye Sowore and Olawale Bakare, Hassan Liman (SAN), on Wednesday, told the court that the prosecution will lead evidence to show how the defendants planned to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will call witnesses and provide evidence to show that the first defendant who contested the presidential election mobilised under the hash tag ‘#RevolutionNow protest’ to bring down an elected government,” he said.

EFCC to protect investments of Nigerians in Diaspora

Liman disclosed this while giving the summary of the prosecution’s case before Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu, who had ordered him to open his case and call the first witness.

The Federal Government is pressing a seven- count charge against Sowore and Bakare for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering after their planned protest was aborted by security agencies on August 5.

Liman (SAN) said that the first defendant, Sowore recruited the second defendant, Olawale Bakare and made him Osun State coordinator for the revolution that was to take place on August 5.

He said: “The prosecution will lead evidences to show how the first defendant further used Saharareporters to commit offences of money laundering.

“Documentary evidences will also be presented including video recording of plans for actualisation of the plot to overthrow the Federal Government”.

Liman further told the court that the prosecution will tender confessional statements of the first defendant to show how they intended to achieve the plan.

“Also, evidence will be led to show the establishment the first defendant planned to replace the Department of State Security Services (DSS) with.

“Finally, evidence will be led to show how the DSS aborted the catastrophe that would have befallen Nigeria”, he said.

However, defence lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), objected to the calling of the first witness, arguing that the defendants have not been served with the documents, video clips and statements of prosecution witnesses.

He said that in the interest of fair hearing and in line with constitutional provisions, and in order to avoid being ambushed, the prosecution should serve the defendants with the aforementioned documents.

Liman conceded that the defendants were not served with the video clips and witness statements, but the summary of the statements.

He agreed with the judge and Falana’s observations that all the documents in possession of the prosecution relating to the case should be served the defendants.

Justice Ojukwu therefore, adjourned to December 5 and 6, to enable the prosecution serve the defendants with all relevant documents relating to the case.