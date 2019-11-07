Ranking Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the House of Representatives have begun peace moves to douse the crisis in the House caucus of the party over the struggle for the minority leadership of the House.

The mediation efforts it was gathered is being initiated by concerned ranking members of the PDP House caucus who are worried about the escalation of the leadership crisis.

To douse the crisis, the ranking PDP members have reached out to the parties in the dispute, namely the Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP/Delta) camp and that of Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP/Rivers) to maintain the status quo so the leadership issue can be resolved in the best interest of the party and the caucus.

According to a member of the mediation moves, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, the concerned members have also reached out to the House leadership so as to end the leadership imbroglio.

“I can confidently, tell you that concerned ranking PDP House caucus members have waded into the crisis over the composition of the minority leadership.

“We are embarking on this mediation in the interest of our great party, the PDP and of course, trying to protect the integrity of the House and the opposition.

“The ranking members have reached out to the contending camps and the House leadership to give us the opportunity to mediate the crisis and find an amicable outcome.

“We are hopeful that our intervention will yield the desired outcome and bring an end to this crisis, so the caucus can forge ahead as one indivisible family and the House can focus on the business of legislation.

“Therefore, we enjoin our colleagues to embrace the path of peace and join the efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the intractable leadership crisis,” the lawmaker said.

The mediation move is coming after the House on Wednesday passed a resolution to investigate claims that some House members were parading themselves as minority leaders of the House.

Consequent upon the allegation of impersonation, the House referred to allegation to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further legislative action.