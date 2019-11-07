A Lagos based Cleric and Leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries Inc, {CDM}, His Grace, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has called on the Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri to be more prayerful if he intends to win the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The man said that the election was going to be difficult for the PDP to surmount, advising the party’s candidate to do more than just campaigning if he intends to eb victorious at at the poll, this is just as he declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election and current governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello will be re-elected in the state.

Ituen who said however that prophecy is a warning and a clue to the plan of God which can be prevented if the right steps are taken, urged the nation’s political leaders not to see prophecies as hatred or criticism, but as part of intelligence reports, because even in the Bible God used Prophets to warn leaders of impending crisis and defeat.

Prophet Ituen is a known Seer who had predicted many national events with accuracy. It is on record that before 2019 elections, he predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC will win his second term in office and also made it clear that “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is playing his last days in politics,” adding, “he will not become President in Nigeria. I urge him to withdraw from the race and retire from politics to avoid shame as he will be messed-up and abandoned.”

Ituen spoke with Journalists recently in Lagos on what may likely be the results of the November 16 gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

According to him, “from all spiritual indications, Kogi and Bayelsa States election will be a tough one. Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} in Bayelsa State will find it difficult to win this election, their chances are slim. I urge their governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri to be prayerful and contact a true Prophet of God of his choice with proven integrity because God has a word for him.

“Mr Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress will win 2019 Governorship election in Kogi State. Senator Dino Melaye needs divine intervention to win 2019 Senatorial Election, in my revelation, I saw him descending from a ladder which signifies defeat.”