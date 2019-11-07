Elder statesman and the Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed on Wednesday said that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should ‘burn to ashes and go to hell.’

Junaid Mohammed reacting to Kanu’s request that he should be allowed to come home and bury his mother, Ugoeze Nnenne Kanu who recently died

Kanu said that he was ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Junaid Mohammed lambasting Kanu for giving condition for his return to Nigeria said: “First and foremost, who is he? What is IPOB ? One, he jumped, is a criminal . Now he is saying his mother is dead and he must be allowed to come home”.

“He is now giving the federal government conditions for him to return to the country. Let him burn to ashes and go to hell”.



“I don’t know why the media is giving unnecessary coverage and attention to scoundrels who are just agitators whipping up sentiments to the country”.

