Nigerian photographer, Ruth Ossai has photographed eccentric pictures for Rihanna’s upcoming Fenty Jewelry collection.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collection, tagged ‘The Cameo’, is an ode to black women around the world, clearly shown in the pictures by Ossai.

READ ALSO: I look forward to styling Rihanna one day- Nigerian Designer, Abiodun Shade Sandra, CEO Anjy Luminee Couture



For the campaign, Black women of all ages don couture takes on classic Black hairstyles coiffed by Issac Poleon while sporting the new jewelry and looks from FENTY collection.

According to a recent Instagram post by Fenty, the image “honours a new contemporary heroine.”

NAN reports that Ossai shared the pictures on her Instagram page @ruthossaistudios. She wrote, “Cameo Jewelery Release 10-19 @badgalriri. Thanks @liljahjah and Ryan.”

This is the second campaign Ossai is shooting for a Rihanna-Fenty collaboration. In May, she shot a set of satirical images for the luxury brand.

NAN reports that Ossai has an incredibly unique photography style, comprising of animated backdrops and textured mats for her distinctive sets.