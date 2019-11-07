Owerri – Sen. Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District, has offered an olive branch to his opponents in the long-drawn battle for the senatorial seat.

The gesture was contained in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Okorocha described his victory at the Appeal Court on Thursday as a reaffirmation of the people’s mandate.

He said that he was ready to work with the entire Imo West people to move the area forward.

He therefore called on his opponents at the poll, Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and Jones Onyereri of the People’s Democratic Party, to eschew rancour and join him to work for their people.

He thanked the people of Imo West for reposing confidence in him by electing him during the Feb. 23 poll and assured them that he would not let them down.

The lawmaker further thanked the judiciary for what he described as “detachment of blackmail from home truth”.

He said: “My victory today is for my two brothers, Onyereri and Izunaso, and indeed all sons and daughters of Imo West.

“I urge them to work hands in glove with me for the overall good of our people,” the former governor said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Izunaso and Onyereri had approached an Appeal Court seeking to upturn the judgment of the lower tribunal, which affirmed Okorocha’s victory at the poll. (NAN)