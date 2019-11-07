Victor Lindelof will miss Manchester United’s Europa League match with Partizan Belgrade with a back injury.

Despite being a doubt for Saturday’s match with Bournemouth, the Swedish defender played 90 minutes just three days after facing Chelsea in the League Cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “[Victor] Lindelof won’t be fit for tomorrow, he got a knock against Chelsea and he didn’t come through the game against Bournemouth without the reaction.

“[Paul] Pogba won’t be too long ’till he’s out of his cast, he’s gonna work through the international break and he should be back in December.

“The priority now is to get players fit and to get through to the next round.

“We need the experienced lads like Paul, we’ve got Antony [Martial] back and hopefully we can get Luke [Shaw] back soon.”