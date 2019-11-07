By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Chairman, Ministerial Task Team on Free Flow of Traffic in FCT, Ikharo Attah and his team was yesterday attacked by angry mob when he led his team to enforce the removal of illegal tricycle (Keke NAPEP) parks and mechanic workshops at Nyanya bridge interchange.

Trouble started when the Keke NAPEP operators, technicians and petty traders, who allegedly turned the place to a makeshift workshops, shopping centre and restaurants tried to pull some resistance which resulted in the destruction of the official vehicle of the Taskteam Chairman.

Daily Times reports that the mob attacked the team even as the journalists who were covering the exercise wasnot spared.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Attah said despite the attack, his team is committed to ensuring that Abuja is sanitised and all the road corridors are free of traffic congestion.

On his part, the Head of Operations, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, said that to effort would be sustained through continuous enforcement in the area, even as he disclosed that the cleared site would be handed over to Parks and Recreation Development of the FCT Administration for maintenance.

“You Will recall that three weeks ago the task team gave the tricycles riders one week ultimatum to relocate from the place.” He said¹



