Former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has on Thursday, arrived the Federal High Court on wheelchair for the continuation of his trial.

Recall that Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged complicity in a N2billion fraud, complained of being ill recently.

Justice Okon Abang had fixed today to deliver ruling on an application the defendant filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the 12-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him.

Vanguard reports that, officers of the Kuje Correctional Facility wheeled Maina into the court room at about 9:30am, armed with two first aid boxes. It will be recalled that the court had on Tuesday directed EFCC to move its counter-affidavit challenging the defendant’s bail request.