Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has advised corps members deployed to the state for the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to shun cultism, hard drugs and other social vices.

Ikpeazu gave the advice during the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch “C” Stream I corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Ude Oko-Chukwu, warned that those vices had the tendency of ruining their lives as youths.

He said that the orientation course was designed to inculcate in them a high level of discipline and patriotic ideals, self development and empowerment.

“You should concern yourselves with those virtues that will mark you out as outstanding individuals in this camp and throughout the service year,” he said.

Ikpeazu said his administration would continue to support the NYSC scheme and improve on the present condition of the camp within the available resources of the state.

Earlier in her speech, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Bona Fasakin, said that 1,849 corps members, comprising 922 males and 927 females, were posted to Abia for the service.

She commended the corps members for their zeal to succeed and charged them to take their trainings and activities seriously.

Fasakin thanked the governor for his concern in the welfare of corps members in the state.

Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu, the Chairman, NYSC state Governing Board, urged the corps members to participate fully in all orientation activities, especially the skill acquisition programme.

Ikwuagwu, who is the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Social Development, urged them to brace the challenge of the future and exhibit a high degree of discipline. (NAN)