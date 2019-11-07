

Gusau – The Igbo wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has reiterated its support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the country.

The wing also pledged its loyalty to the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari.

The Chairman of the wing, Mr Collins Ofodile, said that they took the decision, considering the various achievements recorded by the two personalities.

Ofodile spoke in Gusau on Wednesday when he led members of the wing on a courtesy visit to the state secretariat of the party.

He said: “even though the party is not in control of the leadership in the state, we, the Igbo APC supporters, are still with the party.

“We are satisfied with the various projects executed by the APC leadership at both the state and national levels, especially in the areas of roads construction, education, health and empowerment.

“We came here to show our solidarity and pledge our loyalty to the APC leadership in the state”, he said.

Responding, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, thanked the Igbos for the visit, describing it as a welcome development.

“This visit is in line with the manifestos of our great party; you know the APC is a party of unity, peace, stability and development.

“This visit is an indication that the APC remains the strongest political party in Zamfara; we lost the power due to Supreme Court judgment, not by voting.

“We agree with the judgement and consider it as the will of God, but we will continue to work closely with our members at the grassroots in order to maintain the strength of our party in the state”, Liman said.

According to him, the doors of APC, as a political party, are always open, adding “we are ever ready to partner with any lawful association for the development of the party in the state and in Nigeria at large.

Liman urged APC members in the state to continue to be united and law- abiding. (NAN)