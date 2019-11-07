

The Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has presented a budget of N197, 683,353,659 for the fiscal year 2020 before the State House of Assembly on Thursday.



Presenting the budget which is tagged “Budget of Sustainable Social Development” Ganduje, explained that 60% of the budget of N117,710,626,881 was allocated to Capital projects in the state.

According to him, the allocation has a decrease of 12% against the 2019 budget allocation to capital projects largely due to economic crunch.

He said the remaining 40%, N79, 972,726,778 has been allocated to Recurrent Expenditure which amounts to 15% decrease again the 2019 budget.

Ganduje further explained that funds have been allocated for the smooth take off of the newly created ministries in the state.

The new ministries include Religious Affairs, with N646m, Tourism and Culture with N382m, Works and infrastructure with N33.8b and Housing and Transport with 5.9b.

Education which has the largest share has been allocated 25.23% of the budget with 49.9b to fund the newly introduced free and compulsory education in the state at the rate of N2.4b annually.

The health sector, which has the second highest allocation is given 15.5% of the budget which is equivalent to N30.7b.

The 2020 budget is less than the 2019 budget of N219b with N134bh for capital projects and N88b for recurrent expenditure.

On his part, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa congratulated the Ganduje for his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal and promised to support the administration.

He said the budget would be treated with alacrity for early passage just as he invited Non-governmental organizations to come and make their inputs during the proceedings.

