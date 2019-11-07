For a chance to bring Monaco forward Henry Onyekuru back to Istanbul, Turkish champions Galatasaray could end Jean-Michael Seri’s temporary stint in January, according to reports.

With no goals scored in four Ligue 1 appearances this season, Onyekuru has struggled to find his feet at Stade Louis II since his permanent move from Everton in the summer.

Galatasaray have reached the maximum quota for foreign players and Seri, who has dropped down in the pecking order in Fatih Terim’s team might be released in favour of the Nigerian’s potential return.