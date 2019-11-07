In commemoration of the this year’s Eidul-Mawlid Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Monday November 11, as Public Holiday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement issued in Abuja.

Eidul-Mawlid is a celebration observed by Muslims faithful to commemorate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

While congratulating Muslim Faithful on the occasion, he enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Speaking further, Aregbesola expressed optimism that if Nigerians live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) which are; love, courage and perseverance, the challenges currently confronting Nigeria will soon be a thing of the past.

He assured that with the immense potentials the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, if tapped and properly utilized; Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister restated Government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians, urging all citizens to pursue love for one another.