The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will access the implementation stages of the Nov. 16 governorship election in the eight local government areas of the state.

Dr Mustapha Lecky, Chairman, Planning, Monitoring and Support Centre, INEC headquarters, said this in Yenagoa during the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) implementers workshop.

The programme was supported by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) and funded by the European Union with the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN).

Lecky, represented by Prof. Bolade Enyinla, Chief Technical Adviser to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, described election as process.

“In this process, election cannot be complete until we deliver result; we must continually follow up the processes and access the implementation stages of the electoral activities.

“We must access the activities of the election from local government areas.

”Every activities should be on track to achieve a successful election. We are in progress and now we are on the red zone.

“The EMSC is to ensure the good planning and success of Bayelsa Gubernatorial election,” he explained.

Mrs May Agumuche-Mbu, Commissioner in-charge of Rivers, Edo and Bayelsa, said that the workshop was a welcome development as the election drew closer.

According to Agumuche-Mbu, the workshop will go a long way to assist in planning.

“We need to constantly track all levels of its preparations to ensure that everything goes according to plan,” she said.

Mr Monday Udoh, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa, said that the participants were electoral officers drawn from the eight local government areas of the state.

(NAN)