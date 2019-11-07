A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Hon. Charles Idahosa, has said the attack by thugs on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamho, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and other dignitaries at the residence of the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was driven by envy and jealousy against the good performance of Governor Obaseki.

R-L: Edo State Governor and Visitor to Edo University, Iyamho, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Chairman, Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Idahosa who was a former Special Adviser on Political Affairs Matters to Oshiomhole while he is governor, said this while addressing journalists in Benin City, Edo State.

He said the perpetrators and sponsors of the attack are unrepentant and enemies of progress, adding that the attack is a display of malicious intentions against the performance of Governor Obaseki.

Idahosa said, “I think it’s an embarrassment to the people of Edo State and Nigeria and to democracy in general for the National chairman of a political party to do such a thing. He invited people for lunch at his residence and then the people are exposed to such a severe attack. Not just these important dignitaries, a sitting governor of the state is also a victim.”

The APC chieftain noted that no amount of threat will dissuade Governor Obaseki from concentrating on his progressive agenda of transforming the state.

He wondered why a National Chairman of a ruling party in the country will resort to the use of violence and thuggery to win popularity and political superiority, adding “Comrade Oshiomhole as National Chairman has also resorted to the use of security operatives from Abuja to harass innocent citizens of Edo State.

“The attack is a treasonable act. I know Oshiomhole very well. I worked with him for 8 years as a political adviser. All the battles we fought, we fought it side by side. He is not the kind of person that people think he is.

What we are seeing now is the real Oshiomhole who associates with thugs; he feels more comfortable with thugs.

“Look at the words he uses, ‘they are my generals’, ‘they are the infantry division’. He is encouraging these thugs and jobless youths to do whatever they like, regardless of what the law says.”