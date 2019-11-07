Mr Tanimu Musa, the member representing Kachia constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has extended a hand of fellowship to his opponents in the election, to work together for the betterment of the constituents.

Musa made the appeal on Thursday at a Thanksgiving service following the validation of his election by the Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

He was dragged to the court by Mr Samuel Hardware of the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the victory.

Musa who won the election under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), praised God for the victory at the appeal court.

It was a divine favour, he said and urged his opponents to support him in advancing the interest of the constituency.

The lawmaker assured people of the constituency of qualitative representation, adding, “I will serve my people and definitely you will surely reap the dividends of democracy.”

In his comments, Pastor Ejeh Felix of Redeemed Christians Church urged elected leaders to fear God and be just and fair to all.

Felix said, “We must always judge righteously because the day of judgement is coming and we must give account of all we have done.” (NAN)