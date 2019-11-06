The police said they have arrested 12 suspected miscreants for stealing at the scene of a fire disaster which claimed the life of a policeman on Tuesday in Lagos Island.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday during evacuation of the building at 43 Martins Street, Lagos, Olubode Ojajuni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area “A” Command, identified the dead policeman as Sgt. Michael Dominic.

“We have hoodlums and miscreants who took advantage of the situation to steal and we arrested 12 people, who are now in detention,’’ Ojajuna said.

Also speaking at the scene, Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the emergency response team was able to put off the fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had visited the scene to sympathise with the affected traders.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business District, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, said that the governor had promised to assist the affected traders who lost goods in the inferno.

Elegushi said that the cause of the fire remained unknown. (NAN)