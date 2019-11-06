Traders in Sabon-Gari Market, Kano have rejected the compulsory use of a commercial solar energy power supply over what they called high charges by the providers.

The traders expressed their views on Wednesday when they received members of Kano State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, on an inspection visit to the market.

Alhaji Hamisu Jinjiri, the Secretary of the Amalgamation of Market Traders Associations (AMATA), Sabon Gari market said the traders are no longer interested in the arrangement, because it does not serve any purpose.

He said, “ we are not enjoying it at all, therefore, we cannot continue to be paying between N8,000 and N20,000 every month over the power that cannot charge two phones at a time.

“Our members were using their personal solar energy power; it is serving all their needs and they can charge many mobile phones at a time and we can use more than one fan, all at a lower cost.

“But all of a sudden, a company called Sabon Gari Solar Energy Solution was given the contract to provide the market with solar energy.

“The charges are too high and the power is not enough for us.

“At least it should have been an option but not must,’’ Jinjiri said.

According to him, some traders were forced to disconnect their power from their personal source to join that of the company.

He added that the disconnection led to serious exchange of words with the company’s officials.

While responding, the Chairman of the committee and member representing Danbatta Constituency, Alhaji Murtala Musa-Kore, assured the traders that the Assembly would resolve the issue.

According to him, the lawmakers are in the market to find out the truth of the matter following complaints brought to the assembly by the traders.

“Our duty on this issue is to see for ourselves what exactly is going on and also to hear from the traders,’’ Musa-Kore said.

He said the lawmakers would invite officials of the company for discussions to enable the committee make appropriate recommendation to resolve the problem. (NAN)