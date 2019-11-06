The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to lay the foundation stone of the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina state.

Amaechi,who stated this on his twitter handle @ChibuikeAmaechi, said ” We are also waiting for the President to give us a date he’ll lay the foundation stone of the University of Transportation in Daura.”

The transport minister also noted that the ground breaking of the Wagon Assembly Plant in Kajola, Ogun State will hold on Nov 9, 2019.

Find the tweet below