In a bid to ensure a successful hosting of this year’s Abuja carnival, the Federal Government has called on private firms to partner as it would be of mutual benefit to both parties.

The Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, made the call when his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Describing funding as a challenge for the success of the carnival, he called on Mohammed to avail the FCTA of the private partners for the Abuja Carnival project so that an arrangement could be worked out that would be mutually beneficial to all parties involved.

Speaking further, Malam Bello advocated the inclusion of a fishing festival in the activities of subsequent Abuja Carnivals while pledging that the FCT Administration will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Information to ensure that the 2019 edition is the best ever.

The Minister said the inclusion would add value to the carnival, explaining that, “The FCT as you know is home to very large water bodies where, historically, in one of the areas, a fishing festival is held. So if we are able to plan for the 2020 or maybe even 2021 to incorporate a fishing festival, I think that will help”.

While commending his Information counterpart for the revival of the Abuja Carnival and restoring it to its past glory, he described the new strategy of taking the carnival to all parts of the FCT and not limit it to the Federal Capital City as a welcome development that will not only boost social and economic activities in the areas but also showcase the unity of the country.

“We are excited because any venue where an event will hold will automatically create social and economic activities that will make the people active and will enable the movement of resources and upgrading of facilities. I think this will be the ultimate benefit apart from, of course, being a carnival meant to showcase and cement our unity as a country.”

Earlier, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had solicited the support of the FCT Administration for the successful hosting of the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

He expressed the hope that with FCTA’s support, the 2019 Abuja Carnival, with the theme: “Culture for Peace” will involve all the Area Councils of the FCT.

The Information Minister who listed key areas for support, explained that the purpose for opening up the carnival to Area Councils as against what obtained previously was to let as many people as possible feel the impact of the carnival and also participate in it.

He revealed that the carnival will include a Command Performance which will take place at the Presidential Villa, contemporary music performances at the Old Parade Ground, Boat regatta at the Jabi Lake, Durbar at Kuje Area Council, masquerade festival at Gwagwalada, and Children’s fiesta at GDSS Area 10, Garki.

Also speaking at the event, the FCT Minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu assured that the FCTA would work with all stakeholders to ensure a memorable carnival.