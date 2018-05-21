2019: Wike will be voted out of Rivers govt House and sent to prison – Peterside

Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has revealed what will happen to Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike in 2019.

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state said Wike will be voted out of power in the next election and sent to prison.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Peterside insisted that Wike has betrayed the people of the state, hence the need to vote him out.

He said Wike has robbed people of the state of their dignity and resources.

According to Peterside, “I am confident that Rivers people are done with him (Wike); he has betrayed us, he has robbed us of our dignity, he has robbed us of our resources. Enough is enough.

“Let me repeat it again, on the 29th of May next year by 12 noon, the APC will be in the Government House, Port Harcourt. Governor Wike will have one of two options.

“Option number one, go back to his village in Rumueprikom; option number two, he will be in prison. If I don’t have confidence that Rivers people want him out, I will not be saying so.”