2019: We need adequate security to have a successful election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that without adequate security, it will be difficult to have peaceful and successful elections in 2019.INEC National commissioner, Dr. Mustapha Lecky said that for there to be peaceful and credible election, the country need a secured environment that will give the people pleasant experience.Lecky who represented INEC Chairman and the Chairman of the Board of Electoral Institute at The Electoral Institute (TEI) Organised electoral security training workshop for state training officers in Abuja, insisted that security remains a major concern for such a massive process like election.“Security always remains a concern for a massive process like the election which is coming up next year. Without adequate security, you won’t have a peaceful environment for people to exercise their franchise. So, security is sine-qua-non. It is very important. It underscores why we holds the workshop for our state trainers who will go back and engage at different levels with all DPOs and their teams to understand the terms of engagement.“For a peaceful and credible election, we need to secure environment for people to have a very happy and pleasant experience,” he said.Lecky who also admitted that there are challenges in a number of places however assured the country that the government is doing all possible to address the situation.He said, “We know there are challenges in a number of places across the country. We believe the government is doing whatever it can to ensure that it is addressed. INEC is not a security outfit. We can only work with the security agencies to ensure that the right thing is done. Nigeria is a very hopeful country. So, we believe that the atmosphere will be secured for credible elections come 2019.”