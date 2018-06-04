2019: Our victory at Oyo bye-election indicates what will happen to APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its victory in the Oyo State Assembly bye-election was an indication of the “inescapable fate” that will befall the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2019.

PDP stated this while reacting to the victory of its candidate at the Oyo bye-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on Saturday declared PDP’s candidate, Adebo Ogundoyin, winner of the bye-election to fill the vacant seat of Ibarapa East State constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Reacting, PDP said Ogundoyin’s victory signals the return of the South-West geo-political zone to its fold.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party stressed that Ogundoyin’s victory confirms that Nigerians of South-West extraction are “natural democrats and that voters, at the grassroots, have seen through the propaganda, lies and deceit of the APC.”

The statement reads, “The electoral success, which came in spite of the several machinations of the APC, further settles the fact that Oyo State and indeed, the South West, remains PDP stronghold where our great party commands genuine followership and support of citizens at the grassroots.

“With this victory, the PDP is poised to rally with the people to retake Oyo State as well as our original states of Ogun, Osun, Ondo and even spread to Lagos State, after our inevitable victory in the forthcoming Ekiti governorship election.

“The PDP therefore charges all members in other parts of the country to leverage on the tremendous support by Nigerians across board to ensure such landslide victories at all levels of elections, come 2019.

“The repositioned PDP, rallying with Nigerians, is set to retake all our original states, including Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe, Edo, Imo and spread over to Zamfara and Borno.

“The PDP congratulates the flag bearer in the Oyo bye-election, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, the people of Ibarapa East and all our leaders and members of our great party in Oyo State for their resilience and loyalty to the good cause.

“The party also charges Hon. Igundoyin to reciprocate the support of the people by ensuring a people-oriented representation, in line with the ideology and manifesto of the PDP.”