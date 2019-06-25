The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board,JAMB, has apprehended one Adah Eche for dubiously upgrading his scores in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination from 153 to 290.

THE Joint Admission and Matriculations Board,JAMB, has apprehended one Adah Eche for dubiously upgrading his scores in the recent Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination from 153 to 290.

Eche who fell for the trick quickly contacted the numbers and requested that his scores be upgraded from the original 153 to 200 but they later settled for 290.

Eche who fell for the trick quickly contacted the numbers and requested that his scores be upgraded from the original 153 to 200 but they later settled for 290.

The development then compelled the Register and Chief Executive of JAMB to invite the candidate to come for his admission letting at the headquarters where he was apprehended and paraded before newsmen. It was also alleged that the candidate’s senior secondary school results were also fake as he could hardly communicate in simple sentences during interogation.

Apart from engaging the services of those that helped him in forging the scores, he was also encouraging other candidates who scored below the cut off marks to upgrade theirs as well in order for them to gain admission. Details of the transaction and communication with other unsuspecting candidates who were interested in the act were found in his cell phone.

Recall that the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination was marred by malpractices, inspite of measures adopted by JAMB to forestall such practices. In some instances, a single candidate registered for the examination a record 64 times, a development that led to delays in releasing the results earlier.