2019: Stop hitting up the polity, creating insecurity, Cleric warns politicians

Ahead of 2019 general election, the head of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura (Dr.) David Bob-Manuel on Sunday advised the political class to play politics according to the rules and save the country from unnecessary tension and insecurity.

He stated this at a press conference in Abuja during his visit to Abuja for an intercession prayer for peace and security in the country.

Baba-Aladura Bob-Manuel urged Nigerians to embrace prayer during this lent season and help the country to triumph in the coming election year and beyond without bitterness.

“The politicians are enjoined to follow the rules and guide lines to avoid creating political tension and complications that may add to our insecurity.”

“Let me, however, point out that the problems today in our nation and globally are because mankind has abandoned God and given themselves to all manner of sinful attitudes and behaviours.”

He said the Church abhorred and condemned corruption in any form because it is a sin before God. “We will continue to pray against sin that had held back progress in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baba-Aladura Bob-Manuel had at a training session on Saturday challenged leaders to study the words of God always and apply it at any given time.

He said that in this era of social media, “it is only reasonable that the leadership of any society should be knowledgeable enough through training and retraining.”

Baba-Aladura Bob-Manuel gave the charge while declaring open one-day training /retreat in Abuja for Elders and officers of the Church.

According to him, a regular study of the Bible and general doctrines of church would place the leaders and followers in good position to appreciate the Church goodly heritage.

He encouraged Christians to be strong, imbibe the spirit of righteousness, holy living and flourish in righteousness.