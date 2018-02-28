2019: Stakeholders back Dogara’s 4th term ambition, endorse Buhari, sidelines Bauchi gov

The Concerned Stakeholders of Dass, Tafawabalewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi State have endorsed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, rt honourable Yakubu Dogara for fourth term and president Muhammadu Buhari for second term while sidelining governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi state come 2019 general elections.

The leader of the concerned stakeholders, Alhaji Isiaku Sulaiman who is also the Turaki of Dass while reading the endorsement speech said, “we are delighted to have you here to witness this epoch making event, for the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara as our candidates come 2019 general election to continue as President of the federal republic of Nigeria and member representing Dass, Bogoro and Tafawabalewa federal constituency in the National Assembly respectively”.

“Today, Monday 26 February, 2018, the concerned stakeholders from Dass, Tafawabalewa and Bogoro local government areas declare our support and endorsement for rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara and His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari as our candidates for the house of representatives and President respectively”. Turakin Dass declared.

According to Sulaiman, the stakeholders’ acknowledgement came after critical assessments and due consultation by them which vividly captured popular and majority views of the electorates.

He said, ” rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara has performed exceptionally excellent in delivering the dividends of democracy not only his constituency but even beyond. Given his political antecedents, he is a man with professional sagacity.

He further described the speaker as an acute administrator, paragon of peace, epitome of justice, political icon, great achiever and a promise deliverer.

The president and the Speaker were endorsed Tuesday at a press conference organized by the stakeholders which was held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat in Bauchi.

The stakeholders added that the endorsement became imperative in view of identifying with the laudable achievements of the Speaker in the areas of education, health, youth and women empowerment amongst others within and outside his constituency.

While enumerating Dogara’s achievements, Turakin Dass said the speaker has constructed 887 classroom bocks in Dass, Tafawabalewa and Bogoro in the last two and half years, 557 students benefited from his bursary award and scholarships, sponsored hundreds of both Muslims and Christians to pilgrimage, provide hand pump boreholes, distribution of food items, cows and rams during sallah and Christmas festivals.

Other achievements according to him include the building and equipping of six modern library, construction of 25 health clinics equipped with solar power generation plant, initiated free annual health care delivery tagged ‘Dogara Medical Outreach’, commissioned road project worth over N50 billion within his constituency and beyond which is about 258 kilometres, building of mosques and churches amongst others.

The immediate past commissioner for environment under the present administration in the state, Professor Ghani Bogoro had earlier in a remark said, “after consultation, after research, we are left with no option other than to give honour to whom honour is due and that is why we are here to do that for somebody that has written his achievements on the face of water that can never be forgotten or be erased, we are talking of the political icon which is no other person as far as our area is concerned rather than our brother rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara”.

On why the state governor Mohammed Abukar was not included in their endorsement, the stakeholders answered in a popular Hausa adage that says, “ruwanda ya dakeka shine ruwa”, literally meaning that you work with whom you have benefitted from.