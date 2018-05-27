2019: Soyode, Nigeria’s presidential aspirant addresses UK House of Commons

As part of build up to the 2019 general election in Nigeria, one of the leading presidential aspirant, Mr. Ali Soyode (Alistair), has addressed the United Kingdom’s House of Common on his ambition to become the country’s number one citizen.

The event brought together leading Nigerian community leaders, British political leaders from Councillors to Members of the Parliament.

The aspirant presented his views on Africa as the continent of choice and Nigeria’s readiness to work with Britain, especially in the areas of health and security.

Speaking at the event, Jeremy Lepfroy, MP and a member of the Health Committee called on African countries to deal with the rampaging issue of malaria and follow other countries’ commitments to totally eradicate the challenges associated with Malaria.

The MP had earlier spoken on the Parliamentarian House floor that the al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram has returned 104 of the 110 girls they had abducted on 19 February, 2018, from the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, and wished the young ladies success in rebuilding their lives.

He further noted that there were some who had not been returned, including Leah Sharibu, who has reportedly continued to be held due to her refusal to renounce her faith.

In his speech Mr. Soyode talked about the challenges and opportunities Nigeria offers the diaspora, international partners and his ‘YEEEEEEES’ manifesto.

He stressed that the 2019 election needed all eyes and hands on board to make it a success, freely and fairly conducted for the benefit of all electorates.

Also speaking at the event, Jim Shannon, MP Shadow DUP Spokesperson (Health and Human Rights), and representing Strangford, Ireland in the House of Commons since 2010 spoke on the need for government across Africa to provide security for their citizens to practice their faiths freely without intimidation or attacks. He called for the provision of effective security ​of lives and property.

Soyode believes his background; born in Katsina to parents from both the North and South of Nigeria makes him the ideal bridge to unite the country.

He says he has what it takes as a credible Nigerian, well-travelled, focus on national structuring, building the Nigerian brand across the world for decades, mentoring thousands of Nigerians both home and in the diaspora, creating and building entrepreneurs along the way, prudence in managing resources and a seasoned leader with experience gained across Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora.