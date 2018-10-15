2019: Saraki lauds Atiku’s promise of reward as Wike tasks BOT members

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has lauded the reward system promised by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, saying it will spur party leaders and members to working assiduously to deliver their constituencies to PDP in 2018.

Reacting to Atiku’s promise to reward all that will work for his success at polls and eventual installation as president in 2010, Saraki said the promise will be a great catalyst for frantic campaign across the 774 local councils.

Atiku had on Thursday at a meeting with members of the party’s Board of Trustees in Abuja said “I can assure you that I am prepared to work with and reward all of you if we unite together to achieve success. I must commend the sense of patriotism displayed by my fellow contestants.

From the very day I delivered my acceptance speech, we have been working together. I believe it is our duty to provide that sense of unity and leadership to the rest of party members”