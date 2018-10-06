 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2019: Rivers APC announces Senatorial primaries results

October 6, 2018

…Andrew Uchendu, Ngofa, Onyeka emerge as winners
The Rivers State faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Hon. Flag Amachree, has announced the results of the primaries for the Senate, declaring Senator Andrew Uchendu and two others as winners.

Declaring the results at the party’s secretariat, Aba Road, Friday night, the chief returning officer, Mr. Victor Eboigbe, announced that Senator Andrew Uchendu polled 1,632 out of the 1,800 votes cast to win the Rivers Senatorial District primaries.

For the Rivers South East, Orji Ngofa polled 2,014 out of the 2, 047 votes cast to win two other contestants while for Rivers West, Hon Asita Honorable gathered 2,993 out of 3,231 to beat his opponents.

