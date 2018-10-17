2019: REC urges media to enlighten citizens

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has urged media practitioners not to disappoint Nigerians in helping them make wise choices in the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), INEC, Mr Sam Olumekun, in Lagos State, made the appeal on Tuesday at the 2018 Press Week of the Radio Lagos/Eko FM Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ikeja.

Olumekun, who was the guest speaker at the second day of the week-long event, described the media as important stakeholders in the electoral process.

He spoke on “2019 General Elections: The Media and the Challenges of Objective Reporting”.

The REC, represented by Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Commission in Lagos, said the media’s role in the success of elections was very critical.

“May I urge journalists, noble members of the fourth estate of the realm who are very important stakeholders of the electoral process and partners of INEC, to truly function as unbiased professionals.

“You are expected to enlighten, inform and educate Nigerians about the electoral process and also to mobilise the citizenry to actively and conscientiously turn out en masse to vote for credible candidates.

“Your duty is not just restricted to providing debate and marketing platforms for political parties and candidates to publicise their political programmes and ideologies.

“You also have the responsibility to set agenda for discussions on general elections that will enlighten the citizens for the making of informed and wise choices during the general elections,” Olumekun said.

The commissioner, who noted that INEC had mapped out guidelines to proficiently govern its electoral operations, urged journalists to read, adapt and understand the guidelines.

Olumekun said the commission was determined to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2019.