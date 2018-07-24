2019: “It would be rape on democracy if Asadu is returned for fourth term”

The commissioner for housing in Enugu State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representative aspirant for Nsukka/ Igboeze South federal constituency, Barr. Peter Okonkwo has called on the people of the area not to be deceived by the incumbent House of Representative member, Hon. Pat Asadu on his becoming speaker of the house if allowed to go for the fourth term.

Okonkwo also said participatory democracy is about fairness that adding that it would be an abomination if Asadu who was barred from contesting in the 2015 House of Rep election by the leadership of the party in the state is allowed to contest the 2019 election.

He criticized the lawmaker for selling dummy to the people of his constituency by telling them the opportunity he has to become speaker if allowed to go back to the National Assembly the fourth term. He advised the lawmaker not to contest the 2019 House of Representative election based on the understanding between the two council areas.

“It would be an aberration; it would be a total rape on democracy if Asadu would continue to aspire after twelve years. It is an abomination to be talking about fourth term in a representative democracy.

“He talked about becoming the speaker, Asadu ought to realize that people now know the dynamics of Nigeria democracy, stressing “PDP has zoned the presidency to the north and speaker to south west.

“When Musa Yar’Adua was the president the speaker was Patricia Eteh and later Dimeji Bankole.

“If PDP wins majority in the House of Representative, the speaker will come from yorubaland.

In his words to the people, “Let nobody bamboozle you. Has he even know the party that will win the majority,” he asked.

“Let it not be written in our history that men and women of this caliber were alive and someone will snatch this position from us the fourth term.

“He snatched it in 2015; if it is snatched again in 2019 then we have no right to tell our children that we are their parents.

Okonkwo in an interview at the PDP secretariat after declaring his intension to contest for the 2019 Federal House of Representation election said the party has assured him that votes will count.

“PDP has assured us that the votes will count; the dynamics of internal democracy is evolving in PDP. I have every assurance that the votes will be counted and the votes will count.

“I am aspiring to serve my people, to take representation to higher level where it will represent humanity; I have every assurance that there would be restoration of equity between Igboeze South and Nsukka Local Government Areas in this quest in this common patrimony between us.

“I have a greater support base in Igboeze South. You see fairness and justice is godly, it has a way of engineering a robust support base that is based on hearts of good conscience. Igboeze South is a done matter in this affair.

“I want to place Nsukka and Igboeze South federal constituency in the radiating focus in the interplay of politics in the National Assembly by a vocal voice that can speak out for people to know our plight.

“Nsukka Local Government alone is the largest local government in the country, the council should be four LGA in one, we will carry the representation and the cry of the people to that level whereby what is due to our people will supersede my own personal interest.

“The constituency should expect service in humility, humanity raised to the highest level, a vibrant voice in National Assembly over national matters”, he said.

“PDP introduced rotational presidency to balance political force, there should be fairness in balancing political participation”, he said.