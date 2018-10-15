2019: PSC seeks Ford Foundation assistance in data base

As part of the efforts towards proper monitoring of police officers during the 2019 general elections, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for the assistance of the Ford foundation in providing assistance for electronic data base.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, made the plea when a team of Ford foundation visited him in Abuja over the weekend.

Smith requested for assistance from Ford foundation in the Commission’s effort to acquire a modern electronic data base for improved services and management of the Police personnel and public complaints.

Alhaji Smith said the Commission was working towards ensuring a successful monitoring of Police conduct during the 2019 General Elections, but noted that a lot of financial resources would be needed for deployment of Monitors and their training.

He also requested for assistance from Ford Foundation in this direction.

He spoke on the importance of regular training for both the Police and the Staff of the Commission and noted that the Commission will be disposed to work with the Foundation to achieve this noble objective and noted that the reorganization of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad would require training on what is expected of them.

Responding, the Regional Director, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma noted that the Foundation would be glad to partner with the new leadership of the Commission which he said inspires hope for a new and positive direction for the Nigeria Police Force.

He observed that the Commission now is in a position to attract the required partnership with strategic stakeholders both nationally and internationally to buy into its projects and programmes.

He however said there was need for the Commission to come up with a strategic plan which will form the basis for any collaboration and assistance.