2019 Presidential election: Atiku assures Turaki of collaboration

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed willingness to work with Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, one of the party’s presidential aspirants during the Presidential campaign and even when the party forms the government eventually from May 2019.

Responding to Turaki’s congratulatory letter, Atiku said: “I wish to convey my appreciation for your (Turaki’s) tremendous support before, during and after the convention.”

It would be recalled that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria had during his consultations nationwide maintained that he and other aspirants were ever ready to accept the outcome of their party’s presidential primary and were therefore willing to support and work with whoever emerged to win the presidential election in 2019.

Turaki said then that the decision was part of the PDP’s historic mission to rescue Nigerians from the pains of poverty, hunger, killings, joblessness and hopelessness inflicted on them by the ruling APC.