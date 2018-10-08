2019 presidency: Youth group rally support for Moghalu

A group of politically conscious youths under the aegis of KM Disciples have thrown their weight behind the candidature of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

The group made up of student leaders and activists, during a press briefing and endorsement parlay at the Lagos Airport Hotel at the weekend said they were not comfortable with the status quo in the country and therefore ready to provoke the much needed masses-championed power and economic change in Nigeria.

The leader of the group, Mr Ibikunle Isaac Motunrayo said “2019 is the right time to elect a competent leader we have always desired and not just anyone imposed on us by the self-serving political elite.

The 2019 presidential election is a battle between two choices: freedom or continued slavery; progress or retrogression; jobs or joblessness; security or insecurity and justice or injustice.”

KM Disciples said it believe that Moghalu was the best choice for freedom, progress and job creation and therefore promised to use all it has to propagate KM campaign throughout the nooks and crannies of the country through what it tagged “Kingsley Moghalu Door2Door Campaign”.

Fielding questions from journalists on how to make the party and its candidate popular at the grassroots Motunrayo said, there are strategies mapped out to ensure this is done before the February 2019 presidential election as they are equally mindful of the need for the grassroots support.

Another member of the group, Mr Ifade Olusegun, on matching the old politicians power for power, money for money to wrest power from them said, “the person of Kingsley Moghalu is not interested in vote buying which has now become the new strategy of these corrupt politicians who deliberately pauperise the people through nonpayment of salaries to make them susceptible to selling their votes.

“We are going about selling our candidate to the people of Nigeria and making them realise Kingsley Moghalu has the capability to rescue them from the hands of these selfish politicians who want to continue to enslave the Nigerian populace,” Ifade said.

The group called on all Nigerian youths to see the candidature of Prof Moghalu as an opportunity to challenge the status quo by ensuring they join the train of the campaign for the emergence of Moghalu ahead of 2019 presidential election.