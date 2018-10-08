2019 Presidency: We’ll engage PDP on issues-based campaigns -Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that the APC will engage the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on issues-based campaigns for the 2019 general elections.

Oshiomhole said he was anxiously waiting for the emergence of a PDP presidential candidate to commence the confrontation predicated on issues- based campaign as the opposition party cannot have a credible candidate like the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC national chairman made this declaration while speaking at the 2018 Special National Convention of the party in Abuja where about 7000 delegates across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) adopted the election of President Buhari as the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.

He stated that campaign for the 2019 general elections will not be on primordial sentiments but on the character, integrity and antecedents of candidates, attributes which nobody in the PDP has.

Oshiomhole maintained that since charity begins at home, if aspirants in PDP promises Nigerians heaven on earth, they must show what they have done for their immediate constituencies in previous positions held.

He said: “If the PDP, for instance, picks a former governor as its candidate, they will go to the state to examine what he did when he served and present his records to Nigerians to judge”.

The former Edo State Governor further stressed that as a government in power, APC has recorded tremendous achievements to gain the second mandate of Nigerians, saying that , “to the opposition, we are ready for 2019.

“If they are former governors, we will go to their states, see what difference they have made in people’s lives in the eight years they were in government. We will challenge them on integrity and past records and personal character.

“I cannot wait for the campaign to begin. If you cannot manage a house, you cannot manage a community. If you cannot manage a community, you cannot manage a state.

“We don’t want to be the largest party, but the safest party. And our slogan remains change. Change of attitude and character in how we do things”, he said.

Speaking on the outcome of the presidential primaries, Oshiomhole stated that, “we decided to conduct direct primaries for the president. We thank the president for his support.

We allow others to contest with but you do not oppose it. This is to make every member has a sense of belonging.

“You are now the first presidential candidate who has allowed every member to decide your candidature.

“Your days are not oligarchy. This reminds both party members and opponents to understand that your candidature is not imposed, unlike in 2015 when PDP printed one form.

“PDP gathered 20 million faceless signatures for their presidential candidate to continue.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our party in the last three months insisted we must reactivate membership register and it was used to conduct elections across the country”, he added.