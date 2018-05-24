2019 Presidency: Moghalu formally joins YPP

…Says he inspires Nigerians to look to the future

Ahead of 2019 general elections, a presidential aspirant and former deputy governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has formerly joined the Young Progressive Party (YPP), saying the party answered his questions on affirmative.

Making his official declaration on Thursday in Abuja, Prof. Moghalu described YPP as “a great dare, a tantalizing promise, and a notice of evacuation to Nigeria’s recycled political party as he wants to inspires Nigerians to look to the future.

“So, I am here today to announce that in response to the parties of the past, in response to umbrellas that block out the light of hope, and brooms that sweep away truth and replace them with lies, in response to the parties of tired old tricks and tired old systems and old men. I and millions across Nigeria have chosen the Young Progressive Party (YPP)”.

While calling on Nigerians home and abroad to join him in YPP, the presidential aspirant said: “We need those who want to shake up the House of Representatives, to shake up the Houses of Assembly and shake up our Local Government councils across Nigeria to join us now, and work with us to execute our plans”.

Moghalu said he has chosen YPP as a platform to realize his ambition because he wanted to inspire Nigerians to look to the future and not to the past saying; “After announcing my aspiration to contest for election to the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in February 28th, 2018 and faced with invitations from various political parties as potential platforms for the contest in 2019, I thought carefully before making a choice.

Prof. Moghalu who said there is also the symbolism, and no more powerful symbol of the kind of campaign that we have chosen to run added that; “Rather than cast my lot with those who have brought Nigeria to its knees, I choose to make a bold statement; I choose to cast my lot with the youths of Nigeria, not just by words, but action”.