2019 polls: S/Court says APC had no candidates in Zamfara

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Andrew Orolua–Abuja

The Supreme Court has just declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State had no candidates in the 2019 general elections thus lost all positions to its rival, the PDP.

The five-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment, held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with the rules of the party.

Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, who delivered the lead judgment of the apex court held that all the votes cast for the APC are, “wasted votes” and declared that political parties with the second highest votes in the elections conducted in the state and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.

The panel also awarded cost of N10 million against APC in favour of the Kabiru Marafa faction of the APC and other respondents in the appeal.

It maintained that the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal was right when it held that the APC did not file any eligible candidate in the 2019 general election in Zamfara State.

…Details soon