2019: PDP’s impending defeat is sure-says Ex-Ekiti Speaker, Bamisile

A former speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Bamisile, has said that no amount of propaganda and lies can save the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the impending and unavoidable defeat in 2019 general elections.

Bamisile said “PDP is now an aberration and a cankerworm to both political and economic advancement of the country because of its failure to put Nigeria on a right track, but rather made looting and destruction of the nation’s economy a priority for 16 years.”

Bamisile, an APC House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti South Federal Constituency II in the 2019 general elections told journalists at Omuo Ekiti that it was insulting for the PDP to wish to return to power.

He said: “It is insulting and embarrassing for a party like PDP and its current elements to come around again and promising to reposition the country it had earlier destroyed through looting and bad leadership offered the people.

And to crown it all, PDP is now promoting and canvassing votes for a former Nigerian vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its presidential candidate against President Muhamadu Buhari.

“Nigerians could not have forgotten so easily how PDP bastardised the economy before the masses voted them out in 2015 general elections.

Also, with the happenings within the rank and file of the party since then, it is crystal clear that nothing has changed for good within PDP but that it has become worse.

“There is no doubt that the coming general elections would also be another game of integrity and performance test, and the question will now be to compare “a-four-year term of APC to a-16-year term of PDP in Nigeria.

“President Buhari had in the last three and half years laid a solid structure for economic recovery and development with array of infrastructures cutting across all the six geo-political zones.”

Bamisile listed the areas to include housing, road, railways and bridges among others, also including access to loans for small and medium Enterprises SMEs, N-Power scheme, unconditional fund transfer for poor Nigerians and other incentives to cushion economy hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of bad governance and leadership in the past.

He said: “The difference is clear and axiomatic. Though PDP is coming to town with looted funds to confuse the electorate and create instability in polity, but we will not fold our arms to watch them to bring back destructive tendencies of the past into the current reformation strides of President Buhari.

“Election is not tea party things and that is why we are going for the general elections with all seriousness to guide against the intruders in their desperate attempt to deceive Nigerians through falsehood, propaganda and cheap publicity stunt.

“Nigerians are now wise and more informed than before, so nobody can deceive or cajole them to fall into the trap of those who are out there to plunge the country back to the days of share the money or diverting the nation’s revenues into personal or individual accounts even at the nose of the President.”